Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases, Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville has decided to update their visitation guidelines as of Monday.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said because of the decline in positive cases, the hospital felt it was time to loosen some of the visitation restrictions.
“That will allow our patients and their families more of an opportunity to be together,” she said.
Quinn said if the cases continue to stay low, the hospital will re-evaluate again soon and try to increase visitation hours again.
“We are cautiously optimistic, but want to move slowly to make sure we are keeping patients and staff safe.” she said.
These guidelines will be in effect with Hopkins County’s Community Level of COVID-19 is either low or medium status. If the level is high, the limited visitation rules will go back into place.
Visitation hours will be seven days a week, from 6a.m.-8p.m. All visitors must wear a hospital approved mask at all times while in the facilities, and it will be strictly enforced. If you are unable or unwilling, you will be asked to leave. Social distancing is required and limited seating is available due to spacing.
According Quinn, these are the following areas that will now allow two guests per patient:
- In-patient (for non-critical care patients) — one support person may stay overnight on medical/surgical unit
- Critical Care (CCU) patients
- Surgery patients/Cath Lab — two patients allowed in waiting area with one allowed to go back with the patient at a time, when cleared
- Pediatric surgery patients
- Labor & Delivery/Mother Baby — two adult visitors are allowed. One support person may stay overnight. A sibling of a newborn may visit if ever-free for 24 hours and has no symptoms of illness.
NICU — Two visitors restricted to parents, grandparents or designated support person
These areas allow one visitor per patient:
- Emergency Department
- Sports Medicine & Rehab
- Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center
- Endoscopy
At this time there are no visitors allowed in the Behavioral Health Unit unless requested by the treating doctor. There are no children under the age of 16 allowed to visit at this time, except siblings on Mother Baby. Clergy visits are permitted upon family/patient request, and only during visitor hours. End of life/Hospice will be on a case by case basis, which will discuss how the visitor policy will work. For COVID-positive patients, all visitors must be pre-approved and scheduled in advance.
For more information visit BaptistHealthDeaconess.com.
