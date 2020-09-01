Hopkins County passed 500 total confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to the local health department. Nine new positive case brought the total to 504, of which 389 have been reported as recovered.
In August, the county added 106 new cases, 86 recoveries and one death. To date, the death toll for the county is 35, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
The two age groups that had the most cases last month were people aged 21- to 40 years old, with 41 new cases and 41- to 60-years-old, with 32. In the young and school-aged children, those 0- to 20-years-old, 19 cases were added.
Out of all the confirmed cases, 290 are female and 214 male. In August, 48 women were confirmed positive, along with 58 men.
During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Monday update, he said the state added 381 new cases, 43 of those were children under 18 — including two high school-aged kids in Warren County, one in Hardin County and one in McCracken County. To date, the total confirmed cases for the state are 48,396.
“We have more people than ever that are coming down with COVID, almost 10% of which end up hospitalized and sadly 2% of which, right now, lose their lives,” Beshear said. “Let’s remember how serious this is, and let’s not act like everything is normal during a worldwide health pandemic when this is what we’re dealing with.”
Beshear said there were three new deaths added yesterday, which brings the state’s total to 933. A 61-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 72-year-old woman from Martin County and a 65-year-old man from Owen County.
“Let’s make sure that we wake up and start doing the things it takes to defeat this virus,” he said.
