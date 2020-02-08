When you serve your community with honesty, love, commitment and bravery, people tend to take notice.
The Rev. Glenda P. Wade has brought those attributes with her as she has helped to inspire and lift up others. Wade’s efforts were recognized this past weekend when she was awarded the Harriet Tubman Icon Award from the Concerned Citizens Society and Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in Madisonville at the 2020 Black History Gala at Madisonville Community College.
“She fits all the criteria,” said Concerned Citizens Society President Bill McReynolds. “She loves her community, and she’s not ashamed of her race. She’s a highly educated individual who’s helped a lot of people. She may not have helped hundreds of people escape from slavery like Harriet Tubman, but she has helped and inspired so many people over the years. I think it was long overdue for her to get the award.”
During the annual gala, an African-American woman is given the award. The foremost criteria — she must be deserving of the honor, said McReynolds.
The recipient must be brave and courageous in speaking freely about addressing issues of importance to the African-American community. She must also be a respected woman who loves, serves and gives to the black community and Hopkins County as a whole, he said.
Wade, a Hopkins County native, has been the pastor at Bethel Outreach Ministries, Inc. in Madisonville for the last 14 years. She has worked with children and families through mental health and domestic violence. She was a member of the Interagency Council, where she collaborated and worked with families in the community.
“I have been here long enough to have worked with over 300 families, of which the parents, the children, and the grandchildren are still residing,” she said. “My motto is, ‘If I cannot help you, I will not hurt you,’ I believe in respect and individual self-worth. I do believe change is effective — if you desire to change, then you can change, and that has been the premise of my work.”
Receiving the award was a surprise to Wade.
“I am very appreciative of those who were instrumental. Mr. Bill McReynolds and A.M.E. Zion Church for looking at my background and meeting their qualifications to receive the award,” she said.
A local issue Wade is passionate about is education. She believes in its power to transform lives. Her parents instilled in her and her siblings a desire for learning.
“If you can get your education, that’s something nobody can take from you,” she said.
In the community, Wade said she is an advocate for African-American students. Having talked with school superintendents in addressing issues that relate to the students.
“I try to communicate the other side,” she said. “Sometimes, we’re just focused on how we do things. I try to present it from the standpoint of how the African-American views life and sensitivity to our children and cultural diversity and the development of who we are.”
Another point of view is an essential way to understand people of different cultures, she said.
“I do try to present it from the perspective of looking at the other side. Looking beyond people who are like you, to seeing people who may appear to look different, who have a different way of communication, but yet they’re individuals, and they deserve a quality education,” Wade said.
Because of her advocacy and commitment to the community, she earned the respect of the Concerned Citizens Society, said McReynolds.
“She is a great individual, she’s always been supportive,” he said. “She is very encouraging, and she’s a pleasure to work with. She is a true woman of God.”
For Wade, her faith is what activates her.
“Without faith, it’s impossible to please God, and I desire to please God,” she said. “I exercise faith. I may not see it, I may not feel it, but I stand on the principle that faith is renewed hope. My daily walk is one based upon faith.”
Wade said she was humbled by the honor.
“For my ‘now’ season, I am very appreciative of the little things that have been done, that I thought were planting seeds and didn’t know how the fruit was going to develop,” she said. “But for somebody to come back and say, ‘Do you remember when I was one of the students that thought I couldn’t finish school. I graduated now, and I’m now an R.N., I’ve got three grandchildren.’ It is good at this point in my life the fruit has already ripened, and the harvest is so great.”
