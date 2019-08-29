A threat that local law enforcement called "unsubstantiated" may have led to a large number of school absences in Hopkins County Wednesday.
School district spokesperson Lori Harrison reported attendance across all schools was 91 percent, as of 10 a.m. "Our average attendance percentage last year was 94.92 percent," she wrote.
The turnout was much lower in Webster County, where the attendance Wednesday was around 79 percent. Henderson County was below 85 percent.
see absences/page a3
The parental concern was sparked by a post which spread on social media Monday. A Facebook post by the Madisonville Police Department Monday afternoon called it "an alleged threat of gun violence" toward undisclosed schools, first in Kentucky Wednesday and then in Arkansas today.
Police said the FBI investigated the reported threat, but found no evidence to verify it.
"This has been classified as an 'unsubstantiated threat,'" the police post added.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Department noted on Facebook that it had received similar information about the threat.
A Twitter message from the FBI's Louisville office said, "There is no evidence indicating this threat is credible."
Yet some law enforcement agencies in Kentucky took no chances. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported police presence was increased Wednesday at Campbell County Schools. WLEX-TV in Lexington said Stanton Police planned to have an officer on duty at each school.
The Madisonville Police Department Facebook post noted that every Hopkins County school already has a resource officer assigned to each facility.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.