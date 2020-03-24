Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.