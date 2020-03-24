Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Mary Jo Pierce, 69, of Lobelville, Tennessee was charged Saturday with second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Daniel M. Revelle, 43, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Friday:
• John P. McCulley, 35, of Earlington was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belts and careless driving.
• Candis M. Spinks, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender a suspended/revoked license, dim headlights and careless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.