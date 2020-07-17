New COVID-19 cases continue to climb daily in Hopkins County as the virus is spreading faster among younger adults, according to local health officials.
In Kentucky, 413 new cases and five deaths were confirmed on Thursday.
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hopkins County on Thursday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to 327. Recovered cases remain at 222, and coronavirus-related deaths stand at 34.
According to data provided by the Hopkins County Health Department, the new cases were all from citizens below the age of 60.
This is the second subsequent instance where new cases of COVID-19 reported by the health department have been in the double-digits per day. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 new cases were reported.
County officials have called this time period the “second spike” of COVID-19 in Hopkins County after the county experienced a brief lull in early to mid-June.
The first spike of cases in earlier this year were primarily those of elderly age. Now, with the second spike, young adults are most at risk of catching and spreading the virus, according to health officials.
In a Facebook Live update this week, Dr. Wayne Lipson of Baptist Health Madisonville said the hospital has recently experienced a slight uptick in admission of COVID-19 patients. According to Lipson, the small increase could be linked to the fact that more younger people are contracting the virus and they typically do not need to be hospitalized in order to recover.
While young adults are more likely to recover from the virus, infected individuals can spread COVID-19 to their older relatives, who are more vulnerable and have a more difficult recovery period.
“Now we’re seeing a much younger crowd testing (positive),” Lipson said. “And we attribute those positive results to people going on vacation, going to weddings, etc., and bringing that back home.”
According to Lipson, the increase in new cases can also be partially explained by the wider availability of testing.
Testing for COVID-19 is available at multiple public and private health care facilities throughout the county. If one suffers from any symptoms or has had exposure to the virus recently, health officials urge those individuals to get tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following: cough, fever, chills, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty of breathing, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.
These symptoms can range from mild to severe and can appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to COVID-19, according to the health department on their Facebook page.
According to Lipson, positive-tested individuals do not have to be visibly experiencing symptoms to spread the virus.
“The problem is you’re most contagious before you even become symptomatic,” Lipson said.
To avoid contracting COVID-19, health officials recommend individuals practice social distancing of six feet apart, frequently wash their hands and use hand sanitizer and wear facial covering in public.
This month, Gov. Andy Beshear released an executive order mandating face masks in outdoor and indoor settings when social distancing is not possible.
According to many health officials, the mask mandate is likely to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“If you were wearing a mask and the person who turned out to be positive of COVID (was wearing a mask), that is a very low likelihood of transmission occurring,” Lipson said.
In other related news:
• a hotline has been established for citizens to report non-compliant businesses of Gov. Andy Beshear’s temporary mask mandate. Citizens are encouraged to leave a message at 270-821-5242 ext. 258. The health department will be issuing citations to those businesses and individuals who are not complying with Beshear’s executive order.
• Swaggy P’s Kitchen and Coffee Bar donated a face-shield to another local restaurant that was in need, according to Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
• the graduation ceremonies for Hopkins County Central and Madisonville-North Hopkins high schools will be rescheduled after the school board receives guidance from the health department, according to Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.