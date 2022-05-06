For the first time since 2019, the students at Stellar Dance Center will be performing on an actual stage in front of an audience.
The dance center will have its recital on Saturday at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts. There will be two shows, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Natalia Gordon, the owner of Stellar Dance Center, said the kids performing are so excited to be on a real stage again. The stage makes it more real for everyone.
“The ones who have been with me for many years were just full of excitement at our rehearsals on Sunday and Monday,” she said. “They couldn’t stop talking about it.”
About 120 dancers are participating in the recital. The center offers classes to kids ages two years and up, and each class will have its own routine to perform.
“We do have a handful of special numbers like soloists and duets,” said Gordon. “We have a couple of competitive dancers who will be performing the routines they have been competing with all season. There is a mix.”
This year’s theme is “Dance. Love. Happiness.” She said when the staff was deciding on which songs to use, they decided to use songs that made them smile.
“We just wanted to come up with songs that personally make us want to dance, or make us think about love, or make us feel happy,” said Gordon. “All of the songs moved us in some way, and we just hope it does the same for everybody else.”
This year, after the last performance on Saturday, they will crown a Stellar King and Queen. She said in the past, they have done awards for perfect attendance or the splits but wanted something new this year.
“We kind of wanted to come up with an award that encompasses all the things we look for in a Stellar member,” said Gordon. “Attitude, work ethic, and the things that we really value.”
The performances are open to the public. The 1 p.m. showing tickets cost $9 and the 6 p.m. showing costs $12 because there will be the awards ceremony after.
A videographer will be filming the entire show, and families will be able to purchase a DVD of the recital after the show. The cost of the DVDs will be $10.
