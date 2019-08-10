Back in Time

File photo

A look of disbelief can be seen in this young man's eyes as he shakes hands with one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at what appears to be an event held in downtown Madisonville, based on the shopping bag in the background. If you can identify this child or have information on the event itself, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Proud mom Donna Travis recently emailed in regarding the Hanson math team photo that ran Thursday. Travis identified those pictured as April Scott, Katie Bauer, Monica Tate, coach Mary Jo Bauer, Liz Trice, Adam Travis, and Michael Vandiver. She said the photo was from 1993 and the original story was entitled — "Math Whizzes."

Back in Time

