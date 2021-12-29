On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 guidelines for quarantine as cases continue to rise across the U.S.
According to the CDC website, the change was motivated by science, which showed that the majority of transmissions occur early in the illness.
The new guideline for someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is to stay home for five days. If they are showing no symptoms or the symptoms resolve after five days they can leave the house, but have to wear a mask around others for another five days.
For anyone who has been vaccinated or received the booster that has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they should wear a mask around others for 10 days and get tested for COVID-19 on the fifth day.
Anyone who has been vaccinated, but has not gotten the booster dose should stay home for five days and continue to wear a mask around others for five more days. If someone cannot quarantine for those five days, they should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on day five.
Anyone who develops symptoms should get tested and stay home. The CDC said these guidelines are for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
“Both updates come as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S., and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious,” according to the CDC website.
The CDC website said information from South Africa and the United Kingdom shows that vaccine effectiveness is down to 35%. While booster doses restore vaccine effectiveness to 75%.
“The CDC strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 5 and older and boosters for everyone 16 and older,” said the website. “Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.”
The changes are supposed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations. Holiday gatherings are causing a spike in the number of positive cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 220 dead from COVID-19 related issues.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, Hopkins County was still classified as red on Monday, with an incident rate of 36.4. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville said the hospital had 10 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with four vaccinated and six unvaccinated. There were three COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit, one vaccinated and two unvaccinated.
The Health Department posted a few health and safety tips for residents to follow during the holiday season. They encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and the flu vaccine.
They continue to encourage people to wash their hands often, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
“Keeping hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick,” according to the post.
For those who are not fully vaccinated, the health department encourages mask-wearing indoors, especially around large gatherings.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
