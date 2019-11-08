Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Natasha Lovan, 37, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Wendy Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with first degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following report Thursday:
• Diana Todd, 45, of Earlington was charged Thursday with public intoxication, second degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
