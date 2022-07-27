The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Joseph Aron Johim, was charged, July 25, 2022, for possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcoholic beverage in the car, no operator’s license.
• Elton L. Kassel, was charged, July 26, 2022, for public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, second offense. Kassel also charged for failure to appear in court.
• Malinda A. Freer, was charged, July 26, 2022, for failure to or improper signal, obstructed vision or windshield, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
• Ethan J. Carlson, was charged, July 26, 2022, for no registration plates, obstructed vision or windshield, no operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card. Carlson also charged for theft of the motor vehicle registration plate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.