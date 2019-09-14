Kentucky health officials are now investigating several cases of a severe lung illness linked to e-cigarette products that has rapidly spread across the country, killing six.
On Thursday, a spokeswoman with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services confirmed that the agency is investigating three cases and two probable cases of the illness, which has been reported in 36 states.
Christina Dettman, a spokeswoman with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said she could not say where the local cases were reported or provide additional information about who got sick.
The confirmation came one day after President Donald Trump announced that he will seek to ban the sale of flavored vaping products in an effort to reduce teen usage.
"It's causing a lot of problems and we're going to have to do something about it," Trump said after a White House meeting with policy advisers, according to USA Today. "There have been deaths and there have been a lot of other problems."
Supporters of e-cigarettes say the ban and the industry's link to the illness are unfair because many of the cases have been connected to vaping marijuana or black-market oils that contain vitamin E.
As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not released a cause of the illness, though the organization says "most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC," or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for causing psychological effects in marijuana.
Local health advocates, however, say e-cigarettes still contain nicotine and other toxins that can be harmful to health, and a ban could prevent young users from developing future issues.
A recent public health survey found that vaping nearly doubled among Kentucky's middle and high school students -- with 27% of high school seniors reporting they had tried the product in 2018.
"There are studies that show very clearly that brains develop up to age 25," said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, a nonprofit lobbying group. Nicotine, a highly addictive substance that's included in many e-cigarettes, "stunts brain development. It has the tendency to change pathways in the brain and make you more susceptible to other addictions."
The CDC is investigating 380 confirmed and probable cases of the lung disease.
That number has been reduced from a previously reported 450 cases because the CDC is no longer including "possible" cases, the agency stated in a press release.
Troy LeBlanc, owner of Derb E Cigs, said the illness is alarming, but it shouldn't be linked to vaping.
"It's all street-level drugs that are causing the illnesses," LeBlanc said. "The government's only response to all this, to the black-market issue, is to create the largest black market the country's ever seen since Prohibition."
The Food and Drug Administration, following Trump's announcement, said it will soon release details on a policy that aims to remove unauthorized, non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products from the market -- a move that vaping advocates say could put shops out of business.
LeBlanc said the removal could also end up encouraging vaping users to purchase more black-market oils or to return to smoking traditional cigarettes that are proven to be harmful to health.
"I got into e-cigarettes to help smokers convert to vaping, then hopefully quit vaping," said LeBlanc, who operates nine stores in the Louisville region and who serves as president of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association. "… We stand by the fact that it is less harmful than smoking."
As proof, LeBlanc points to a 2016 report from the Royal College of Physicians in London, which states that health hazards arising from long-term vapor inhalation are "unlikely to exceed 5% of the harm from smoking tobacco," the biggest avoidable cause of death and disability in the United Kingdom.
Chandler with the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, however, said full research has not been conducted into the long-term effects of vaping, and there's "no telling how much danger is involved."
"As a general matter, it's a good rule of thumb that it's not a good idea to put anything in your lungs other than oxygen," Chandler said. "Just about anything else can be damaging."
Chandler said the foundation supports a ban on flavored e-cigarette cartridges because those are more likely to draw in younger users who will inhale more nicotine than they would if they smoked traditional cigarettes.
According to Truth Initiative, a nonprofit public health organization against tobacco use, one Juul-branded vaping pod contains 20 cigarettes worth of nicotine.
At his shops, LeBlanc sells vaping cartridges with and without nicotine.
The foundation, along with Kentucky lawmakers, is now seeking to tax e-cigarettes at the same rate as regular cigarettes in an attempt to curb their appeal among adolescents.
Currently, the tax on cigarettes is 27.5%, compared with 6% for e-cigarettes.
"We don't have policies in place in Kentucky that other jurisdictions have that make smoking less of a norm," said Bonnie Hackbarth, vice president of external affairs for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Rep. Jerry Miller, a Louisville Republican, will sponsor a bill to tax e-cigarettes in the 2020 legislative session.
People who experience issues with an e-cigarette or tobacco product can report them to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at fda.gov/tobacco-products.
