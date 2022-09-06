One of the main focuses of the Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Science Office is to teach people about healthy eating and healthy foods.
Melissa Webb, the Hopkins County Senior Nutrition Education Program assistant, said their goal is to work with the younger kids so they can take the information home to their parents.
“We try to teach them at a young age about healthy eating and healthy foods,” she said.
They have programs for families, senior citizens, and school-age children. Webb said they have something for all age ranges to improve health and wellness, improve the quality of their diet, and improve household food security.
“We have researched based information in Lexington that is brought down to the local level, which is the great thing about extension,” said Webb.
She teaches classes on My Plate, so people can understand how much of each food group should be on their plates for each meal. She also teaches meal planning, understanding food labels, food budgeting, food safety, how to cook different foods, and choosing good beverage options, along with many more.
“Our programming really gets to the nitty gritty, and people seem to thrive off of it, and they learn stuff,” said Webb.
Programs are offered in many different locations from schools, local agencies, libraries, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, community centers, housing authorities, and food pantries.
Webb said she tries to offer the programs in the spring and fall because people are less likely to come to a class in the winter and summer months. She said the classes are free to the public.
Along with the classes, the nutrition education program through the extension office also has different incentives like measuring cups and spoons, potato washers and cleaners, and cutting boards they give out during the classes.
One of the most popular free incentives is the recipe calendar which comes out every year. Webb said the recipes in the calendar come from other extension offices throughout the state or the state extension staff. It has recipe cards for each month along with tips and tricks.
“It just has some great information in it, not like your normal calendar,” she said.
Webb has also been cooking different meals from the calendar over Facebook live each month.
“I started the Facebook live at the beginning of the year, and it has done surprisingly well,” said Webb.
Eating healthy and knowing the dos and don’ts of preparing food can make an enormous difference in a person’s lifestyle. She hopes to improve the quality of living one person at a time.
The Nutrition Education Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and through a grant offered by the University of Kentucky.
“We are one of the largest grant holders on the university campus,” said Webb.
For more information on the Nutrition Education Program or the Family and Consumer Sciences area, visit https://hopkins.ca.uky.edu/content/family-consumer-sciences or follow them on Facebook at Hopkins County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences.
