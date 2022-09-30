While the other School Resource Officers in the district are retired from law enforcement, retirement is not a requirement for the job.
Officer Tyrone Gregory, the School Resource Officer at Browning Springs Middle School, is still a patrol officer for the Madisonville Police Department when school is not in session.
“I go back, and I work patrol,” he said. “I work various shifts during the summer, Fourth Fest, and our regular patrol shift or whatever is needed. They try to fit my training during breaks and down times of school, so they don’t have to pull me out of school.”
Gregory was hired by the Madisonville Police Department in 2011 but officially started in 2012.
“I worked as a patrolman for four years, and then I was approached by Chief [Wade] Williams about revamping the SRO program,” said Gregory. “He asked me if I was interested, and I said yes.”
Robert Carter, the director of Engagement, Equity, and School Support for Hopkins County Schools, said Gregory was able to become an SRO through a U.S. Department of Justice program called COPS Office, which stands for Community Oriented Police.
“The COPS grant said we are willing to fund a new position for a School Resource Officer specifically for Browning Springs Middle in Hopkins County, Kentucky City of Madisonville,” he said. “The grant was a four-year grant, and they paid four years full pay. They said you have to have an obligation to maintain year number five moving forward. We are beyond year five.”
Gregory said he spent the first three years going between Browning Springs and James Madison middle schools, then another SRO was found for James Madison, and Gregory spent all day at Browning Springs.
“I spent 90% of my time here anyway because it was based here, so when I came here, there was an office set up,” he said. “This was my home base, and if I needed to go across town I could.”
Although Gregory and Officer Stu Recke at James Madison Middle have different roles when school is out, their jobs are relatively similar during the school year.
“We deal with the same issues, a lot of our stuff ends up over there, and a lot of their stuff ends up over here,” said Gregory.
While he is at school every day, Gregory said he tries not to have a set routine.
“I am ready to be a resource to whoever and whatever I can do to help,” he said. “It is a new adventure every day.”
Gregory interacts with a lot of students, especially sports fans, because he loves sports and has been coaching football since 2004.
“I will see all the football kids from July to October every day,” he said. “Most of the athletes will come to find me because they know I like sports.”
He also receives letters or sketches of athletes from students throughout the year.
“Kids just bring in randomly little things like that, and that is the one thing I am going to miss when my time is up because that makes you feel special,” said Gregory.
Living in Madisonville, Gregory said he sees a lot of students around town, usually at Walmart. Gregory said he is terrible with names, but will always remember faces.
“A lot of times, I will recognize them before they recognize me, and I’ll just wave,” he said.
Carter said Gregory has such a good relationship with his students and their parents that sometimes if a student has a problem on the weekend, the student and the parent will show up at Gregory’s home asking for help.
Gregory said as a parent, he appreciates the trust given to him by the student’s parents, but as an SRO, he is hesitant about situations like that because he knows the problem is not a small one.
“It feels good to know that you are trusted and cared about by the group that much, but it also kind of like these people put a lot of faith in me. The expectation is high, so I can’t mess up,” he said.
Gregory said being SRO at Browning Springs is a great position.
“I am just blessed to be in,” he said.
