After four years, Don Howerton is leaving United Way of the Coalfield.
Howerton said his wife has been teaching and putting into the Kentucky teacher’s retirement for 40 years.
Howerton said his wife has been teaching and putting into the Kentucky teacher's retirement for 40 years.
Howerton said his wife has been teaching and putting into the Kentucky teacher’s retirement for 40 years.
“She is starting to pay them to stay, so we are moving to Florida,” he said.
Howerton said he has enjoyed working as the executive director at United Way of the Coalfield and loved every minute of it.
“This position has been a truly wonderful experience for me,” he said. “You have to be optimistic, you have to believe in people, and that people want help and have hope. It is fun, but it is rewarding.”
United Way has dealt with COVID and a decline in donations in the past four years. They have had to think of new ways to get money for their agencies and evolve as a non-profit.
“We need to focus on grants, and that is what we have done, and we have been very successful,” said Howerton. “It has been extremely beneficial to our community.”
Dee Padgett, the UWC office manager and interim executive director, said it has been a learning experience and challenging at times.
“This was the first time that we started researching grants and getting some success with grants to support our agencies,” she said.
Howerton, through his previous positions with the state, brought his knowledge of grants and grant writing at a time when United Way needed it most.
“He has taught me a lot,” said Padgett. “I think we balance each other very well.”
Through grants, UWC has been able to provide two storage buildings for the Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties Long-Term Recovery Groups.
“We are helping our last disaster survivors and preparing for the next disaster,” said Howerton.
They have also partnered with the ARCH Coalition to provide childcare to families who need it in both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Through an American Red Cross grant, UWC is working to help Hope2All build a food storage building in Mortons Gap that will help food banks in the county and surrounding area.
“If you look at each project individually, we are helping our agencies,” said Howerton.
Howerton said he is so thankful for the agencies that impact the residents’ lives, and he encourages everyone who can to give to UWC to support those agencies.
His last day working for United Way of the Coalfield will be Tuesday, and on March 4, he and his wife will be moving to Florida.
