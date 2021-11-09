The familiar red kettles set up around town, and the sound of bells ringing, means the holiday season is here.
The Salvation Army has launched its Red Kettle Campaign to help raise money for the coming year to keep the shelter open and help those in need.
Salvation Army Captain Lisa Good said they have had trouble getting volunteers to ring the bell for the local red kettles for years and have had to rely on paid bell ringers in the past. This year, however, that is proving to be more difficult.
“This year, as with all workplaces, we are having trouble finding bell ringers to pay, so we are really looking for volunteer bell ringers,” she said.
Lonnie Bunch, a first-time volunteer bell ringer, said the Salvation Army is helping him out right now, and he wanted to return the favor. He looked at it as a way to give back to the community through an organization that helps the community.
“You never know when you might be in a situation I’m in and may need their help,” he said.
The red kettles are located at Walmart, Kroger, Burke’s, Rural King, Dollar Tree, Roses, and Big Lots. She said volunteers can choose which location they want to ring at when they sign up.
“If everybody volunteered an hour, we wouldn’t have to worry about paying anybody, and we would have an overflow,” said Good.
A group of eight, either workplace or church group, could sign up for a day and each do an hour at a time, she said. All a bell ringer does is ring the bell to grab people’s attention, talk to the people walking by, and tell them a little about the Salvation Army.
She said some people think the money raised during the holiday season is only used during the holidays, but it helps the Salvation Army throughout the whole year.
“It supports not only our Christmas efforts, but our shelter and everything we do within the Salvation Army for those that are in need,” said Good. “We have been able to keep the shelter open 365 days this past year, 24/7, and it was through the generosity of donors throughout the community that we have been able to do that.”
This year, the organization’s goal is to raise $50,000, which was also their goal last year. She said they had trouble raising the money last year and will probably have difficulty raising that much this year.
She asks everyone to give what they can to help support the Salvation Army, even a penny can make a difference.
Volunteers can sign up individually or as a group to monitor one of the red kettles, or they can sign up to do a virtual kettle, where family and friends can give virtually.
While the Salvation Army does not raise a lot of money through the red kettles themselves, the businesses sponsoring kettle signs help make up the difference.
Good said a business can sponsor one of the kettles and have their business logo placed near the kettle. She said businesses can sign up to be a kettle sign sponsor until Nov. 15.
“We are grateful to those companies who have stepped up to the plate again this year to sponsor a kettle sign,” said Good.
Another holiday project the Salvation Army has are the Angel Trees.
Good said the Angel trees went out to Burke’s on Monday and will be at Walmart starting Nov. 15, so people can sign up to sponsor an angel this year.
She said they have already done the applications this year, and they have about 80 children more this year compared to last year.
“We are going to service what we need to service, and we know our community steps up for our angel tree program,” said Good.
While the community is in the giving spirit, she said the shelter does need several items since it is at capacity.
They need snacks and breakfast food items like cereal, Little Debbie’s, oatmeal pies, crackers, and chips. She said they also need lunch meat since almost all of the residents have jobs they go to and need to pack a lunch, the shelter also needs pillows.
To sign up to ring the bell, visit registertoring.com. For more information on donations, call 270-825-3620.
