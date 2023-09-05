The Madisonville Community College recognized Jeff Groves with the Distinguished Alumni Award.
The award was presented to Groves at the college’s board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17 for his dedication to his family and career.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said Jeff has been such a strong supporter of the college.
“We’re so grateful for all he’s done and are proud to call him one of our own,” she said.
Groves started working for his father’s company, Groves Construction, in high school. He knew he could help the family business if he furthered his education, so he began taking pre-engineering courses at MCC.
His dedication and passion for learning led him to graduate Cum Laude from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Groves’ commitment extends beyond business through establishing the Lineman Program at MCC. His continued support as a member of its advisory board is a testament to his dedication.
He said his values center around the importance of education and the value of a degree or specified certification. He firmly believes that both are something that cannot be taken away once you earn it.
