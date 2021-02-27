A bid was accepted at Tuesday’s Madisonville City Council meeting for the repairs to a 1 million-gallon water tank off Kentucky Avenue that has been shutoff due to water quality.
The bid was awarded to Sam Estes Painting for the water tank painting and modifications in the amount of $471,730.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said Sam Estes Painting has done work for the city in other rehab projects.
According to the resolution, the contractor has 60 calendar days to complete the project.
The money to pay for the repairs is set to come out of the city water department’s reserves, according to Madisonville City Administrator Robert Janes.
At a Jan. 20 Madisonville Water Committee meeting, Alan Todd, the superintendent of the Madisonville Wastewater Treatment Department, said the tank was built in 1991 and had not had any type of work done to it since then and that the department did not see the downgrade of the tank until recently.
The damage to the tank also contributed to the drop in water quality causing the tank to be shut off.
Janes said the department is working to change some ways in preventive maintenance.
According to the inspection results produced by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers from an October 2019 inspection, both the exterior and interior coatings of the tank have or are reaching the end of their life cycle.
“The interior coating is past its prime and failing over most of the surface of the tank,” according to the inspection. “When this happens, it results in metal loss of the tank as well as causing water quality issues.”
The city council also had a first reading of an ordinance in regards to the annexation of Pappy’s Convenient store at 2015 Grapevine Road, which is owned by Devaditi, Inc.
The second reading of the ordinance is on the agenda for the upcoming regular Madisonville City Council meeting on Monday.
