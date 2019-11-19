Pharmacy's closure hasn't dampened mayor's spirit

The only pharmacy in Earlington has closed. Yet the mayor does not see it as a prescription for economic disaster.
"By the middle of next year, we should be in pretty good shape again," Mayor Phil Hunt said.
But Earlington residents who are not in the best of health may have been scrambling for the last few days. The biggest surprise may come when customers call Mike's Pharmacy and hear a recorded message for Walgreens.
The prescriptions, which Mike's filled for years, now are handled by the Walgreens store at South Main and McLaughlin streets in Madisonville. Posters on the windows explained the change. And while almost all the Mike's signs on Lee Trover Todd Highway are gone, store fixtures and even some sale items remain inside.
"It's not a big, big deal," Hunt said Monday.
He took a suburban view, noting three pharmacies are less than five miles from downtown Earlington in Madisonville.
Mike's Pharmacy was opened in 2014 by two-time Earlington Mayor Mike Seiber, who also opened Mike's Place, a convenience and liquor store, several months earlier. Employees say he sold that store this past summer.
"He indicated he was getting ready to retire," Hunt said of the moves.
A message left with Seiber on Monday was not returned.
Hunt realizes the closing is an inconvenience for Earlington residents who don't drive. But he expressed confidence that someone eventually will take Mike's storefront next to the Ideal Market.
"It didn't provide an extreme amount of tax revenue," Hunt said. "But every little bit hurts."
Hunt prefers to focus on the positive. He said a "Dollar Store" is looking at converting an old Earlington body shop, while other investors are considering putting a new restaurant at an old Ideal site two blocks from the current location.
Hunt indicated the biggest upcoming gain will be the opening of a Copart auto auction lot. He said it's moving to the Earlington Industrial Park from Muhlenberg County, bringing about 25 jobs.
"They've got an awful lot of dirt work to do," Hunt said. He hopes the new business will be fully operational in the summer of 2020.
"We're like fighters here in Earlington," Hunt said. "We keep getting back up again."
