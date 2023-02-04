Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Welcome Meet & Greet this Thursday, from 4:30 to 6p.m., with the Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana regions, at their office, located at 15 E. Center Street in Madisonville.
“The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted wishes to critically ill children in Hopkins County for years,” Chamber President, Lisa Miller said. The February 9th reception will be hosted by a local team of individuals hoping to highlight the positive impact a wish has on a child and provide the opportunity for those attending to learn more about the Make-A-Wish organization as well as local wish families”
Local businesses, community members and Chamber members are invited to stop by and learn about the Make-A-Wish Foundation and their mission.
According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Senior Advancement Officer for Western Kentucky, Lisa Reeves, they are hoping to have people attend who want to get involved in some of the organization’s local activities.
Reeves shares that every 20 minutes a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in our community.
“We are excited to bring the Make-A-Wish mission to the Madisonville area and partner with the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce on this Welcome Reception,” Reeves said. “We have 73 children waiting on their wishes in Western Kentucky, with several of those families being from right here in Hopkins County and the surrounding area. We hope people throughout the community will want to become involved with our mission, and learn about all of the ways in which they can volunteer locally to help make these wishes happen.”
If you are not able to make the event Thursday, but you are interested in volunteering, donating, or simply learning more please reach out to Lisa Reeves directly, lreeves@oki.wish.org.
