The Madisonville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Meet & Greet event this Thursday with the local Make-A-Wish Foundation, open for all who are interested in helping and learning more about their mission.

Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Welcome Meet & Greet this Thursday, from 4:30 to 6p.m., with the Make-A-Wish Foundation out of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana regions, at their office, located at 15 E. Center Street in Madisonville.

“The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted wishes to critically ill children in Hopkins County for years,” Chamber President, Lisa Miller said. The February 9th reception will be hosted by a local team of individuals hoping to highlight the positive impact a wish has on a child and provide the opportunity for those attending to learn more about the Make-A-Wish organization as well as local wish families”

