Back in Time

From a note attached to this file photo from The Messenger's archives, we believe these two students to be from the former West Hopkins High School and were Future Business Leaders of America state officers — but we don't know their names. If you can identify these students or have more information to share, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.