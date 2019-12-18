Back in Time

Who is that masked man? It appears to be "Captain United Way" and his faithful sidekick, bottom right, in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. If you remember this event or if you happen to recall who is the individual behind he mask, email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.
