Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville is warning local residents of a new scam that is circulating the area.
An individual from Muhlenberg County reported they received a call from someone stating they had struck the caller’s vehicle and had left their name and number on the windshield, according to a news release from the KSP.
The caller stated they had been looking for the individual wanting cash payment sent to the vehicle owner to cover the damages, according to Trooper Rob Austin.
Austin said the individual who reported the call had no knowledge of the event and “wisely” ended the call.
“The Kentucky State Police would like to remind everyone to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone,” Austin said in the release. “Legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.”
To report a possible scam, contact 888-432-9257 or fill out a complaint form online at www.ag.ky.gov.
