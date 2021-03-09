Retirement, the sports complex project and supporting various entities will be some of the major points of Hopkins County’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget as the first meeting of the county’s Budget, Audits and Personnel Committee begins today at 8:30 a.m.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said the 12% rate increase to what counties have to pay for retirement will cause an additional $250,000 to be paid from Hopkins County, which will bring the county’s contribution to $2.3 million in the next budget year.
“We don’t really have a choice about it,” said Whitfield. “The state sets a rate that we have to pay for retirement for our employees. The retirement has not been well funded from the state’s perspective. We have to pay our portion no matter what, and the state has not (paid their portion) other than a couple of years. They are raising what the county has to put in 12%.”
Whitfield said his concern is that increases will continue to happen each year until the retirement system for the state is better funded. He said the only way to fix this issue is to have fewer people on staff.
“That is something we would have to look at over time,” said Whitfield. “The only way to change it is to get your payroll down. We would look across the board … it is going to be tough. Every county and every city is going up by that same percentage, so it is going to be a tough issue across the state.”
The sports complex, a project that is being shared by both the county and the City of Madisonville, will also be a major budget item.
On Feb. 23, both entities approved to work with Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects, and Whitfield said both have also talked about their desires for the completed project.
“Once we sign a contract, they will begin that design work and give us a price tag,” he said. “We would like to stay within $10 million — and that will be split between the city and the county, so we will see what they can do with that budget and our desires, and we will look at our financing options and move forward with that.”
The complex is slated to be built on a 22.46 acre-tract located at the northwest corner of the proposed Midtown Boulevard extension in Madisonville. The land was purchased jointly by the city and county specifically for developing the complex.
During a meeting last summer, the Madisonville City Council voted unanimously to have the purchase price for land for the sports complex be covered by tourism fund reserves, which saved the city general fund about $425,000. The Fiscal Court spent $402,000 for its part of the purchase.
Whitfield said there have also been many entities that have asked the county for funding, which will be another part of the budget where choices will be made.
“We had already cut a lot of those out back in 2016, but every entity that we support that has called this year has said they will have a significant increase in what they are asking for because they have had a terrible year,” said Whitfield. “The concern is across the board, everybody has had a terrible year.”
Whitfield said the county’s revenue has dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic that began in 2020.
“The county’s revenue is down some,” said Whitfield. “We still don’t know exactly what that will be by the time everything washes out. It is not as bad as I thought it would be.”
Whitfield said one of the biggest revenue hits the county took was at the jail when accepting state inmates ceased to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Stopping the intake of state prisoners paid off in other ways by having no known positive cases in the jail population.
“The jail did wonderful. We had no positive cases, but we still saw around a $300,000 decrease in revenue,” he said.
In February, Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said the jail was looking to start accepting some state inmates again after state policies now make it mandatory that inmates be tested before they leave a facility. When they arrive at the jail, they will be quarantined for 14 days as well, according to Lewis.
“We are limited to what we can do,” said Whitfield. “It is not like we can take just a huge number of state inmates.”
Whitfield added the funding will not be made back up this fiscal year.
“We will be just back to where we were, but this fiscal year is just money that is not going to come in,” said Whitfield.
Today’s meeting will be the first of four or five meetings, according to Whitfield.
“We will bring in the county department heads and entities that we support and we will have our revenue projections, and make sure our expenditures fit within the revenue projections,” said Whitfield. “That is where we start running into issues whenever the request for funding is higher than the projected revenue, then we have to figure something out.”
