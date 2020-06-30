Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Alexander A. Morse, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, ect. — first offence. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and license to be in possession.
• Anthony D. Simms, 33, of Manitou was charged Saturday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Jason R. Lohse, 40, of Paducah was charged Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.