Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Eric Evans, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order.
Dusty Groves, 31, of Grovetown, Georgia, was charged Saturday with improper turning and operating on a suspended license.
Wendy McKinney, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs.
Tonya Leonard, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
