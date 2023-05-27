After almost a year of planning, the Earlington Yellowjackets Reunion committee is close to a large reunion that spans several generations.
Sharon Scisney Foster, one of the organizers, said it will be a joy to see everyone come together and celebrate Earlington School, no matter what year they attended.
“The reunion is bittersweet,” she said. “It is good that we are getting back together and seeing a lot of classmates, but it is sad that the school is closing.”
Foster formed the committee to plan the reunion after seeing that Sabrina Tandy Mason had posted an old cheerleading photo to Facebook saying it was a shame the school was closing.
“People were saying we should have a class reunion,” said Foster. “People are saying they haven’t been home in a long time but will come home for this.”
She said they are expecting between 100-200 people for most of the events. They are coming from across the United States. There is something about small towns that bring people together and creates a family.
“I may have formed a committee, but it took the whole community to get this going,” said Foster.
Although registration was required for some events, she said people are still welcome to attend even if they haven’t registered.
Events start on Friday, June 16, with a Summer Fest event from 5-10 p.m. in downtown Earlington. There will be a welcome from Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson and recognition of the 1967 State Championship team, along with games, bouncy houses, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendors, and fellowship with friends and family.
The events continue into Saturday, June 17 beginning with a tour of Earlington Elementary from 9-11 a.m. Beginning at noon-4 p.m. there will be “Buzz in the Park” at Earlington City Park, where the community can enjoy trivia games and tables set up to honor former teachers and the championship team.
The day ends with the Earlington Yellowjackets Semi-Formal Gala from 7-11 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center. Guest speakers include Dr. Lee Trover Todd and Dr. Eric Rogers, and the Mistress of Ceremonies will be Violet Cox-Wingo. The night includes a catered dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a presentation to the championship team.
Sunday, June 18 ends the festivities with a homecoming at all Earlington churches for guests to choose from. Pastor Terrance Minor and Sister Charlene of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will have a service in Earlington Park. There will be a closing ceremony at 3 p.m. at Earlington City Park.
The committee members are Sharon Scisney Foster, Sabrina Tandy Mason, Margaret Johnson Radford, Bridgett Hughes White, and Ronnie Tidwell.
