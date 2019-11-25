HENDERSON, Ky. - If someone stomped on your head until you passed out, would you regard that violent? For most of us the answer would be .... "Yes, of course."
Oddly enough, Kentucky law considers that to be a nonviolent crime.
It happened in Henderson just two years ago.
A Mayfield man visiting Henderson was attacked by local resident George R. Rigdon, 48. Henderson police said Rigdon swung a broom at the victim, which he caught. However, the man then fell and Rigdon stomped on the back of his head until he blacked out, according to court documents.
The victim suffered facial fractures, authorities said.
When questioned by police, Rigdon said he'd been drinking and doesn't remember assaulting anyone.
Rigdon was charged with second-degree assault, which by Kentucky law falls under the category of nonviolent crimes. He pleaded guilty to assault under extreme emotional disturbance -- another crime considered as nonviolent -- and was sentenced to three years.
A status of nonviolent means a person only has to serve 20 percent of a sentence before being eligible for parole. In Kentucky, people convicted of violent crimes must serve 85 percent of his/her sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
According to the Department of Corrections, Rigdon served one year and six months. He was released from prison on Oct. 1, 2018. He completed his supervision in February of 2019, DOC officials said.
The, on Oct. 12, 2019, Rigdon allegedly went to a woman's residence and assaulted her, according to Henderson police. The victim reported that Rigdon, "put one of his hands around her neck, pushed her against (the residence) and shoved his other hand against the left side of her face ... the victim said when (Rigdon) put his hands around her neck it was hard for her to breathe," according to court documents filed in the Henderson Judicial Center.
HPD officers said there were visible marks on the victim's throat.
Rigdon was subsequently charged with strangulation, which is a new law in Kentucky.
And, ironically, Kentucky also considers the act of strangulation to be a nonviolent crime.
Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Markwell said Kentucky law defines nonviolent crimes as those which are a C felony or less.
"Kentucky law stipulates what is violent," he said. "For instance, by Kentucky statute, murder is considered a violent offense, but (some variations) of attempted murder are not."
"A violent offender is someone who pleads guilty to or is found guilty of a Class A or a Class B felony which resulted in the death of the victim or in serious physical injury. Second-degree assault is a C felony. Strangulation is also a Class C felony," Markwell said.
Attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 10 to 20 years, is only considered violent if it results in a serious physical injury.
'Lawmakers don’t think about the people involved'
"The incident at Tyson Foods is considered nonviolent," Markwell said.
In April of 2018, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office thwarted the plans of a Madisonville man who went to Tyson Foods to "hunt" his wife's coworker and her alleged lover.
Christopher Hancock, then 42, loaded into his car his wife, two young children, four guns, one large knife and six boxes of ammunition and headed to Tyson Foods.
Sheriff's officials said he'd made threats on social media that he would kill his wife's lover. Hancock also allegedly told his wife that he was going to "kill her (n-word) boyfriend," according to court testimony from a preliminary hearing in Henderson District Court earlier this year.
The woman was able to warn her sister about her husband's intent. The woman's sister notified Tyson officials, who called 911. Hancock was stopped in the Tyson parking lot and after several guns were found in the vehicle, he was taken into custody.
At the end of his August 2018 trial, Hancock was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Markwell said although Hancock "took significant steps toward trying to kill someone" he was prevented in his attempt which means the crime, by Kentucky law, is considered nonviolent.
As a longtime prosecutor, Markwell said, the lack of protection under the law -- in some cases -- "bothers me because in some situations there is no question that there was a violent act. But that’s my opinion, and my opinion doesn’t make any difference under the law."
"We have mentioned to our legislators the problems with these statutes," he said. "Sometimes these laws are drawn and lawmakers don’t think about the people involved or the consequences. Sometimes they think a B felony should cover all violent offenses, but Class C felonies can be pretty violent" such as the one involving Rigdon stomping on someone's head.
"It’s an issue that can be addressed by the General Assembly," he said.
County Attorney Steve Gold expressed similar sentiments.
“It can be very difficult and frustrating for people to wrap their heads around some of the laws and regulations regarding parole eligibility. Especially, when they seem to lack common sense. This lack of clarity is a product of the legislature and can only be fixed there," he said. "The people of Kentucky, especially victims of violent crime, deserve a criminal code that makes sense and leads to outcomes that are fair and just for all involved.”
What legislators said
When asked about the disparities in the law, former district judge and current state representative Rob Wiederstein (D-Henderson) said, "I do think there are some statutes that need to be reconsidered."
State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) said, "It comes down to dollars and cents. Unfortunately, legislators have to balance protecting the public and the cost of incarceration.
"This will be debated in the legislature again. Even within my caucus, we have people who want early release and you have people who want folks to serve all their sentence," Mills said.
"But it's expensive. I think criminal justice reform will be one of the biggest things we debate (in 2020). This fits in because the real violent people we need to keep off the streets. Sometimes we legislators need to ask people in the field if we are doing this right. Our approach as House and Senate, we are trying to research how to keep bad guys in jail and which groups need a second chance."
Rep. Suzanne Miles (R-Owensboro) said she also believes the General Assembly will be taking a closer look at criminal reform.
"I think there will be a focus for figuring out the proper penalties for crimes, and if the punishment fits the crime," she said. "I also think we will be taking into consideration various pathways for people leaving incarceration and helping them become productive members of society."
Henderson County Sheriff's Detective John Nevels said sometimes the law doesn't make sense in what it regards as nonviolent.
"In my opinion, the legislature doesn't want to pay to incarcerate people. It seems the state goes out of its way to let people out of jail. Violent assaults, manslaughter, those things seem violent to me," he said. "I've been in law enforcement 31 years, and it seems the last 10 years, the pendulum has swung toward being very lenient on crime. Personally, I don't think that's a good thing."
Henderson Police Detective Jake Isonhood investigated the 2017 head-stomping case involving Rigdon.
When he got to the hospital to interview the victim, Isonhood said, "The man's face was swollen, his eye was completely shut and black. He had two orbital fractures. He had to have surgery. It was also hard on him emotionally."
Just by looking at him, the detective said, "I'd definitely say" he'd gone through something violent.
Isonhood said he was surprised to see how quickly Rigdon was released from prison and then accused of reoffending.
"It's a revolving door," the detective said. "We deal with the same people time and time again. The legislature needs to understand the danger they put back into society."
