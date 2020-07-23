Local high school students and Class of 2020 graduates should check their Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship accounts to ensure they accurately reflect rewards for their academic accomplishments.
KEES allows students to earn money for college by achieving good grades in high school and for qualifying scores on the ACT or SAT. KEES is administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and is funded by Kentucky Lottery proceeds.
“It is important for students to check their KEES accounts each year to make sure they will receive all the awards they have earned when they enter postsecondary education,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “KEES awards can help many students reduce the amount of student loans they need for college, particularly when they are coupled with other academic or need-based scholarships.”
To check their awards, students need to sign into their account on www.kheaa.com. If they don’t already have an account, they can set one up.
Students can verify their KEES GPA is correct by taking the letter grade for each course taken during the school year and converting it to a 4.0 scale. On this scale, an A = 4.0, B = 3.0, C = 2.0, D = 1.0, and F = 0. Pluses and minuses count the same, so an A- and an A+ are both worth 4.0 points. Grades for Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Cambridge Advanced International and dual credit courses are weighted, making an A = 5.0, B = 4.0, etc.
Students who identify problems with their account or cannot see their KEES information should call (800) 928-8926.
In addition to KEES, KHEAA administers need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. It also disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.