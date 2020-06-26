The City Council of Madisonville approved a coronavirus relief fund application of reimbursement in a brief special called meeting Thursday morning.
All city council members were in attendance with the exception of Adam Townsend.
The city plans to file an application for reimbursement of incurred expenses in coronavirus relief funds with the department of local government. The approved authorization directs Mayor Kevin Cotton to execute any documents that are deemed necessary by the department of local government to reimburse the city.
According to City Finance Director Cory Alexander, $1.3 million is available to the city to reimburse police and fire department wages and the CRS expense for the time period of March 1 through December 31. Because the city has already incurred $1.3 million in costs, Alexander said city officials are able to apply for the full amount right now.
Cotton will act as the authorized correspondent between the city and department for reimbursement.
The permission for application was passed unanimously.
In other action, the city council:
• amended the annual budget for the fiscal year of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Some amendments include: the general fund revenues were amended to receive a $490,000 increase in grant revenues, $1,116,000 in firetruck loan proceeds and $1,350,000 in CARES Act funding; police department expenses decreased by $285,000 due to lower operating costs; and the general government expenses also increased by $100,000 as a result of COVID-19 expenses.
• granted permission to apply for a $9 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that would help cover the cost of the West Noel Interceptor Project. It is a matching grant, so if awarded, the city would also pay 20% of the expense, which would come out of the general fund.
• approved bids for two surplus firetrucks. One was granted to Zion Volunteer Fire Department for $30,100 and another was awarded to Baskett Community Fire Department for $30,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.