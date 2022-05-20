It’s not every day that a city is 150 years old, so the City of Nortonville is celebrating its birthday this Saturday.
The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, where there will be vendors, games, and food.
Nortonville City Clerk Julie Sellers said they are expecting a great turnout and praying for good weather.
“We are looking forward to seeing everybody,” she said. “We are hoping that people will come back to the community and make some old connections and make it a good day.”
Several vendors will be set up around the city hall building selling their wares like Grove’s Country Store, Scentsy, G&C Crafts, Gypsy Soul Designs, Twisted Stitches, Paparazzi Jewelry, Bedie Bell Mercantile, G’s candles, Mary Kat, If the Shoe Fits, Nortonville Pharmacy, and MCC Adult Education and GE programs. Anne Bowman will also be selling her book on the history of Nortonville.
Sellers said the Hopkins County Central dance team, volleyball team, and football team will be set up to offer games to the kids. The dance team will be doing face painting, the volleyball team will be doing shake-ups, and the football team will have an obstacle course. Bouncing B’s will also be set up for the kids to play on.
Food vendors will also be set up around city hall. Some of the vendors include What’s the Scoop, Kona Ice, She Brews It, Jus Burgers, Gino’s Italian Ice, Southern Sweet Cookies, Plum Creek Farm, Les Stevens will be selling BBQ and pulled pork sandwiches, and Lively Stone church will be selling drinks and BBQ.
Music performances will be played throughout the day starting with Brad Ryan Wilson from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then Whiskey Alibi from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Because so much will be around City Hall, the New Salem Baptist Church has offered its parking lot for the day. Sellers said they will run a shuttle bus taking people back and forth all day.
Rick Stevens from WTTN will also be onsite from 10 a.m. to noon broadcasting live.
Sellers said the silent auction is still going on at city hall and will be until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The city will announce the winners at 2:30 p.m. The items and auction sheets are located at city hall for anyone to bid on.
Some of the items for bid are products from Attitude Salon, five pizza and cheesy bread combos from Bestway, a $25 gift certificate from Cat’s Den, a $25 gift certificate from Tootsie’s, a six-month membership to the YMCA, his and hers baskets donated by Crick Excavating, and bags of goodies donated by MCC and Adult Education.
Sellers said a lot is going on that day and hopes everyone comes out to join them in celebrating 150 years. The event will take place rain or shine, but they are hoping for no rain.
“If it does rain the bands will be moved inside the gym to the stage,” she said. “I am hoping we will not have to consider that.”
Sellers said to bring a lawn chair and spend the day at city hall.
