A victim from a Monday afternoon wreck was transferred out of Baptist Health Madisonville to another healthcare facility, according to Madisonville Police Department Major Andy Rush.
Jason McNary, 44, was injured after a wreck at 510 Brown Road around 2:50 p.m.
McNary was operating a 2003 Ford F-150 and was traveling north on Brown Road when he crossed into another lane, according to police.
Reports indicate that McNary hit a Peterbilt truck that was traveling south. The two vehicles hit each other head-on.
Rush said the investigation into McNary traveling into the southbound lane is still ongoing.
“He was transferred from Baptist to another medical center out of town last night,” said Rush on Tuesday. “He had multiple fractures. I don’t think he was in any shape to really give us a good statement at this time. We are trying to balance his need to heal and recover and our investigation.”
Rush said Brown Road was shut down for nearly three hours on Monday afternoon as crews worked to remove debris from the road.
The Madisonville Fire Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Madisonville Towing and Webster Towing all assisted on scene.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.