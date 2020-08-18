By The Messenger Staff
Sanctuary, Inc. in Christian County is a nonprofit agency committed to the provision of preventative and restorative services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to the group’s webpage.
The agency offers comprehensive support to victims of personal violence in the nine-county area of the Pennyrile Area Development District, including Hopkins County.
According to the group’s webpage, they seek to empower through crisis intervention, peer support, victim advocacy and community education.
Sanctuary, Inc. offers services for rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence survivors and their family members.
These services include: Emergency Protective Order access evening and weekends; a 24-hour crisis line; safe, temporary shelter; individual and group counseling; legal advocacy; hospital accompaniment; children’s programs; volunteer programs; information/prevention programs; drug and alcohol programs; and support groups.
To contact the agency, call 1-800-766-0000.
