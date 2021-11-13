Health care workers are among some of the greatest heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and on November 16, they will be honored as such. The Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation will honor their “Enduring Heroes” Tuesday, at the Mahr Park Event Center starting at 6 p.m.
This event will recognize all those who were employed in the skilled nursing center since the beginning of the pandemic and have remained throughout. This includes not only the nurses, but the maintenance team, therapy team, house keeping and everyone else who has played a part in the success for the health and rehab center over the past two years.
“ We are super excited. Our team members will be presented with engraved glass trophies and a certification of appreciation signed by the state legislature,” Cindy Offutt, Director of Marketing. “Awards will be given out by Kentucky State Representative Dossett.”
These skilled professionals overcame and worked through COVID fears, family and societal pressures, and their own COVID infections to continue to care for their residents. To care for others and to sacrifice so much is truly the act of a hero. For more information on the celebration event please call 270-841-2025.
