Kentucky State Police are currently looking for an inmate who walked away from a work release job site on Thursday.
According to a release, Charles Anthony Woodward, 41 years old of Madisonville, escaped custody while working at a work release assignment at Madisonville Tire and Retreading.
Woodward was last seen at approximately 3 p.m.
He is described as being 6’1” tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Madisonville Tire uniform with gray pants, and a white undershirt. Woodward has multiple tattoos on both arms.
Woodward was serving a sentence for two counts of Burglary and three counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking.
