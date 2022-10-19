First United Bank and Trust brought community banking back to Daviess County in March 2021.
Scott Tooley, the Daviess County market president, announced the newest banking center at 2800 Frederica Street.
“As we continue to expand our footprint in Western Kentucky, First United Bank and Trust Company is excited to open our second location in Owensboro, right in the heart of town,” he said.
The bank was organized 26 years ago by a group of business leaders who wanted to bring community banking back to western Kentucky. It now has assets of $500 million with locations in Madisonville, Beaver Dam. Earlington, Marion, and now, two locations in Owensboro, Kentucky, to better serve our communities.
Along with Tooley, the Owensboro team includes Commercial Lender Travis Huff, Mortgage Lender Chad Carter, Meredith Gabbert, Alice Durbin, Wavina Powers, Lori Russell, Jennifer Nacey, Jade Peak, Cathy Payne, and Alyssa Pierce.
“I am very proud of the entire Daviess County team we have been able to assemble, and we look forward to serving the financial needs of the Owensboro-Daviess County community,” said Tooley.
The bank is open Monday through Friday. For more information on products and services, visit www.efirstunitedbank.com.
