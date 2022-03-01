When officials celebrated Aviation and Aerospace Day in Frankfort last Thursday, representatives of the Madisonville Regional Airport were on hand to help spread the word about the local facility.
The event is held each year to help promote the importance of aviation and aerospace in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This day brings awareness to the thriving aviation and aerospace industry across the commonwealth.
Although many people probably think that Kentucky’s number one export is horses or bourbon, it is in fact aviation and aerospace.
“There were informative booths set up in the Capitol from several airports and aviation programs around the state, including the Madisonville Regional Airport and Madisonville Community College’s Aviation Program,” Emily Herron, Airport Manager for Madisonville Regional Airport said. “There were also booths from other companies across the state that manufacture aviation and aerospace products.”
Many state legislators had the chance to walk through and speak with the industry professionals who were in attendance. The event was coordinated by the Kentucky Aviation Association, KAA, who is a non-profit corporation organized under 501c(6). The association fosters and promotes aviation facilities, safety, industry, business, recreation and aerospace education in Kentucky.
The mission of the KAA is to promote aviation and airport management in the Commonwealth of Kentucky through networking and professional development opportunities.
The Hopkins County Regional Airport is currently undergoing a number of changes, including construction of a new apron and extension to the taxi way, new lighting, resurfacing the runways and changing the facility’s FAA designation from “Alphanumeric Identifier” to an “Alpha Identifier.” That identifier is the FAA’s way of differentiating between small minor airports and regional or larger airports.
