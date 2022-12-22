With winter weather moving into the area later today, the city of Madisonville is asking for the help of local residents to keep the streets safe.
T"his storm is expected to bring hazardous conditions to our community," said a press release issued by the city. "In an effort to keep roads maintained, we are asking for your help. If at all possible, please park vehicles in driveways and utilize off-street parking."
