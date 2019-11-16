Pop quiz: What is the official Kentucky state musical instrument?
It's not the banjo or the mandolin, even though those items are common in bluegrass groups. It's the Appalachian dulcimer. And dozens of them will combine for a free December concert in Madisonville.
"It's pretty much grown here in Kentucky," said Ken Buskov, self-described "roadie" for the Pennyrile Dulcimer Players.
While Buskov doesn't play the dulcimer, his wife does. In fact, she helped organize the Pennyrile Dulcimer Club in Hopkins County in 2013. It's grown from there
practically into an orchestra.
"Right now on the roster, we have 37 players," Buskov said.
About 25 attended a Thursday night practice in preparation for the concert.
Not all dulcimers are alike. The state instrument is the mountain
dulcimer, with strings and shaped like an hourglass. But two women in the group play the hammer dulcimer, where strings are pounded with mallets a bit like playing xylophone keys.
The players are skilled in a variety of other relatively unusual instruments. One plays the cajon - not a city in southern California, but a wooden box drum with strings inside. Two other use bows to play large psalteries, which are long wooden stringed instruments.
The Pennyrile Dulcimer Players have built a good reputation with regular performances around the area.
"Every month, we go to at least two different places, like the nursing homes, the Veterans Center," Buskov said.
They've become so well-loved that this year's December concert has been moved to a bigger location. Buskov said people stood in book aisles last year at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. One promoter said they stopped counting the attendance at 268.
This year's concert by the Pennyrile Dulcimer Players is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 260 W. McLaughlin Ave.
Buskov said new members of the players are always welcome. The group holds practices on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Hanson Baptist Church.
