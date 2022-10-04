When residents of a portion of Compton Road in Hanson head to the poles in November, they will have a choice, either to remain apart of Hanson or to join the unincorporated part of Hopkins acounty.
During the Hanson City Commission meeting last Tuesday, the paving of Compton Road was brought up, leading to discussion of that deannexation vote.
District 4 Magistrate Ronnie Noel, currently running for reelection, updated the commission and community members present on paving the county portion of Compton Road.
“We have been clearing trees,” he said. “I’ve talked to the judge-executive and our public works director to make sure that they have contacted Scotty’s that Compton Road that is in the county is on their schedule to pave. They don’t have the exact date, but we look for it to be paved sometime in October.”
Noel pointed out that part of the road has been in the city limits officially since Nov. 6, 2001, and the county cannot work on city streets unless it becomes part of the county road system.
“If it is deannexed, which I am told it is going to be on the ballot, and only the people that live in that area will be able to vote to annex,” he said.
If the road is annexed from the city, it does not mean it will automatically be a county-maintained road. Noel said it will have to be brought before the county to bring that portion of the road into the county road system.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said the county has always taken care of the road and he couldn’t remember a time when the city has ever spent money on the road.
“We didn’t even know it was in the city limits until it was brought to our attention by this administration,” he said.
Noel told the commission that legally, the past county administrations should not have been working on the road.
Making all of Compton Road part of the county road system is a question on the ballot for the November election.
