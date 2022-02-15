The Hopkins County Family Resource Centers and Happy Feet opened Friendship Corner at Bee-YOU-tiful Boutique on Monday.
Friendship Corner will give families an opportunity to shop for clothing at no cost to them with the help of the Family Resource Center Coordinators.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said the school’s Family Resource Coordinators will work with the families to determine what needs they have and will help them shop.
“We are excited about this opportunity,” she said.
The Friendship Corner is being done through a partnership with Project Friendship, an outreach effort of Chabad of Kentucky, where Rabbi Chaim Litvin is a program director. They plan to open three Project Friendship Closets in the Kentucky counties hit by the December tornadoes.
Smith said the partnership with Rabbi Litvin came about after he donated items to Hopkins County right after the tornado.
“Through that, he has offered to help in numerous ways and has been a phone call away with Dr. Devine,” she said. “He is just committed to making this a lifetime commitment to helping our students and families in Hopkins County.”
Dr. April Devine, director of pupil personnel, said not only has Rabbi Litvin been very supportive, but the Happy Feet board members and the coordinators who made the corner possible.
“Last week, we had coordinators come to make sure the clothing was ready for our families,” she said. “We have a Happy Feet team that has been working non-stop to make sure the space is ready for our families.”
Hopkins County Happy Feet Chair Cheri McNary said they are so thankful to the volunteers and organizations that made the space possible for the Family Resource Coordinators to help their students.
“We are just thankful for all the donations we have received from the Madisonville-Hopkins County people,” she said. “They are so giving and allow us to partner and give back in the ways we like to.”
Devine said they hope to partner with local boutiques and retail clothing stores in the future to provide clothing from the area as well.
The location is by appointment only and only through the Family Resource Center Coordinators. Knight and Sons Monument is donating the space to Happy Feet for the boutique and Happy Feet is sharing the space to include the Friendship Corner.
