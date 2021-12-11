The Madisonville Community College has recognized Nathaniel Tillman as the November Student of the Month and Christina Duncan as the December Student of the Month.
Tillman is an occupational therapy assistant major from Hopkinsville. He was nominated by Dr. Kim Qualls, a professor and program coordinator, and Misty Burton, an associate professor.
Qualls and Burton highlighted Tillman’s academic performance, leadership, and support of his classmates in their nomination.
Duncan is an arts major from Morton’s Gap. She was nominated by Molly Gibson, an associate professor of English.
In the nomination, Gibson remarked on Duncan’s positive attitude, her commitment to learning, and her thoughtful participation in the classroom and on campus.
