Murray State University's Racer Roadshow made a pit stop Tuesday night in Madisonville on its tour of nine cities in eight days while introducing the university's new president, Dr. Bob Jackson, and Athletic Director Kevin Sall.
The local stop made at The Crowded House also included Murray's Alumni Relations Director Carrie McGinnis, who called the crowd "amazing."
McGinnis said the event allowed alumni, fans, current students and prospective students the opportunity to mingle and talk about the university. She said she talked with a rising senior during the event who is from Hopkins County and had attended the Commonwealth Honors Academy at Murray. McGinnis said the student is very interested in studying music education at Murray and that her band teacher, who is an alumnus, was sitting across the table.
"Connections like this one, that is what it's all about,"she said.
President Jackson talked about Hopkins County's importance to Murray State, both with the Madisonville Community College extension site and the fact that the county is home to 2,000 alumni. Former Madisonville Community College President Dr. Judy Rhoads, who was in attendance, said she was very proud of the connections between Madisonville and Murray State and what they have afforded the community.
"We have bettered our expectations," said Carol Brunn, Murray State's special projects coordinator.
She added that it was a special coincidence the meeting took place at The Crowded House, where they had both a crowd and a homey atmosphere.
The roadshow began in Mayfield on Monday before stops in Hopkinsville and Madisonville on Tuesday. Visits in Henderson, Paducah, Owensboro, Louisville and Nashville will follow before returning home to Murray next Thursday.
At each stop, McGinnis said that enrolled students, admitted students and prospective students have the opportunity to win prizes including two iPads, dining dollars at Winslow's Dining Hall and other on-campus dining options -- such as Chick-fil-A and Einstein's Bagels, as well as bookstore bucks. At the end of the trip, McGinnis said they will take all of the names that they compile and draw the prize winners.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.