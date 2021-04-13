Anna Agnes Whitefield was taught growing up to help those in need, and she is continuing with that mindset as she celebrates her 10st birthday today.
“What I remember is to treat everybody right and they would treat me right,” said Whitefield.
Born in White Plains in 1920 to Claude and Maddie Elizabeth Putman, Whitefield said she doesn’t remember either of her parents giving her a spanking.
“I had a good Daddy, and I had a good Mother,” she said.
Whitefield married and had two daughters, who still live in Hopkins County. She recalls her husband fondly.
Henrietta Buffington, one of Whitefield’s daughters, said as a little girl she remembered moving to Mishawaka, Indiana during World War II, so her mom could work in the Ball-Band rubber factory making boots for the military. Buffington said she and her mother lived with a sister and brother who also worked in the factory.
“One had the first shift, one had the second shift, and one had the third shift. Someone was always home with me,” she said.
Whitefield said back then everybody worked together and tried to plan things out so they could have a good living and take care of their children.
Buffington said her mother was the neighborhood chauffeur — taking people to and from doctor’s appointments since no one else in the area knew how to drive.
She liked to care for some of the children in the neighborhood who could not afford much, said Buffington.
“She bought clothes and she bought toys for children, but they never knew where they came from,” said Buffington. “She always wanted to help those who could not help themselves.”
The children in the neighborhood would come by the Whitefield house to play because there was a huge yard. Buffington said her mother would come outside to play with everyone.
“Their mothers often didn’t come out and play with them, but my mother did go out and play ball or whatever games we were playing,” she said. “We had campouts and we had meals out in the back. They just loved her.”
In celebrating her birthday, Buffington recalled that Whitefield was named after an Aunt Annie who lived to be 102 or 103. She said her mother now wants to live to be 106 years old.
