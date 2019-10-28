HENDERSON, Ky - After searching for more than three hours Thursday afternoon, authorities located a missing Henderson County girl who is autistic and has limited verbal abilities.
Anna Rose Westerman was found around 3 p.m. walking up out a ditch roughly two miles east of her home on Jonesburg Road in the rural Corydon area off U.S. 60-West. (Earlier reports that she was found in a grain bin were incorrect.)
Anna Rose is 9 years old. According to her mother, Michelle Meredith, Anna Rose went outside around 10 a.m. Thursday to play. Her mother thought she was playing on her swing set.
At 11:30 a.m., she realized the girl was missing.
Law enforcement was called at noon, and the Henderson County Rescue Squad, the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management Agency Director Kenny Garrett immediately arrived at the scene and began organizing and conducting search efforts -- including using dogs and drones.
According to Garrett, search crews were led by the rescue squad.
Anna Rose is a student at Jefferson Elementary School.
After being located, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.