A Madisonville man has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder following a shooting at a Hodge Street home Monday, police say.
Jeremy R. Wicks, 36, is also facing a first degree assault charge and “other weapons and multiple drug related charges,” according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
Police say two brothers were found shot and killed at a home at 778 Hodge Street. A third man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened,” Police Chief Chris Taylor said after visiting the scene.
Major Andrew Rush identified the victims as Elvis Gipson, 43, and Joseph Gipson, 40.
“We originally received a call at about 8:33 a.m. to check subject’s welfare,” Rush said at the scene. When police arrived, “that’s when the bodies of the two deceased people were discovered.“
Police tape and cars blocked Hodge Street between Apricot Lane and Buckner Street for several hours.
The wounded man, Gunner Madison, 26, was listed in serious condition Monday at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Rush said there is no immediate indication for a motive.
Jail records show Wicks has been arrested 12 previous times in the last five years. The last case was for first degree possession of methamphetamine in December 2018. He was released from the Hopkins County Jail in April 2019.
This is Madisonville’s first murder investigation since Ashley Egan was killed at a mobile home on Sugg Street in February 2019. Three suspects were arrested in that case, and one has pleaded guilty.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.