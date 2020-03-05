The Hopkins County Health Department says it is planning and taking precautions to deal with coronavirus.
Public Health Director Denise Beach said her department is collaborating with different entities around the county as part of the preparations.
“Right now, there are no cases of coronavirus in Kentucky,” she said while addressing the Madisonville Lions Club during their weekly lunch. “Public health departments are monitoring people that have come back from different vacations, business trips and things like that that have been in the areas which are positive for coronavirus.”
She said the people that are being monitored have had contact from the source of the virus in Wuhan, China.
During her presentation, Beach mentioned a video that had been shared through social media, which confused people about what the coronavirus is.
“You can have an upper respiratory infection, common cold that is caused by the coronavirus, and if it is swabbed then your lab results may say coronavirus. We’ve had that happened and can cause quite a scare,” she said. “But, coronavirus has been around a long time, especially if it’s summer, and it’s hot, you get one of those really nasty colds, and you feel terrible, many times that’s a coronavirus.”
COVID-19 is different, she said. It originates from a specific location in China.
Her department has been busy working with each health care provider in the county by taking information packets and working closely with infection control at Baptist Health Madisonville.
“We’ve been to all the entities in town that might see someone with symptoms, and about how to handle that,” she said. “They’re supposed to ask them, have you been to China, have you been to Wuhan, have you been to the Hubei province? Then they only meet the case definition if they have a fever and a lower respiratory infection — it’s not a runny nose — it’s a deep cough, a deep wheeze. They have to have been in China or around somebody with a culture-confirmed case of coronavirus.”
During Tuesday’s Hopkins County School Board meeting, superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby said she and her leadership team met with Beach regarding the different strains of the virus and how district schools are working toward prevention.
“Mrs. Beach shared with us some guidelines that we’ll be passing on to our administrators, which I’m sure will be passed on to parents,” Ashby said. “Hopkins County Schools is continuing to work on prevention plans to include additional building and bus cleaning — including routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and desktops.”
The district is also educating its students on proper handwashing techniques and habits, said Ashby.
“We are making hand sanitizers available and instructing staff and students to avoid touching their eyes, face or nose with their hands,” she said. “We continue to collaborate with the health department as further recommendations are released.”
Ashby said the district is planning to develop a task force to continue to address health issues for staff and students.
COVID-19 is related to both the SARS and MERS outbreaks from the 2000s and the 2010s because each was a coronavirus. Beach said the difference between them is the fatality rate, SARS had a fatality rate of 70%, and currently, COVID-19 has only 2% to 3% fatality rate.
“We’re hoping with warm weather, when people aren’t together as much and are getting out more, they’re not closed in, and school lets out this spring that will help to combat this,” she said. “But, we have no cycle to check and see if it works like influenza or normal upper respiratory infections — where it’s better in the summer months.
“The whole thing is there is no data yet to know where this is going to go. Now, we also know that SARS and MERS are coronaviruses, and these are closely related, and we were able to stop those, so that’s the good news too.”
