The offer on Facebook was quite a tease: “If you can’t go to the polls this primary, maybe I can bring them to you.”
The Hopkins County Clerk’s office spelled out what that meant Friday. The postponed Kentucky primary in June will include a “mobile voting unit” for the first time.
“I’ve seen coffee trucks and food trucks. We’re going to have a voting truck,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said during the city-county coronavirus briefing.
The mobile unit was the idea of County Clerk Keenan Cloern. She said a trailer currently used by the Emergency Management Office will be converted into a polling place.
It’s all because of COVID-19. Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a primary with absentee voting primarily by mail, to prevent the virus from spreading at the polls. But other options will be available in Hopkins County, including a form of early voting for the first time.
The mobile voting unit will visit every Hopkins County town in the days before the primary on Tuesday, June 23. A schedule for the unit is not final yet.
“Anybody can vote at any of these locations,” Deputy Clerk Jenny Menser said.
Two fixed locations still will remain. People can vote at the County Clerk’s Office downtown from Monday, June 8 to Monday, June 22, but by appointment only. On primary day, the only in-person voting site in the county will be at the Ballard Convention Center.
Critics of voting by mail say the process invites fraud. But supporters, such as U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, say the military has used that method for decades without any problems. Menser said the rules will be strict.
“The Board of Elections will verify that the signature on your newest voter registration card matches the signature on your ballot,” Menser said.
Cloern said the Kentucky Board of Elections is developing a web portal, which will include security questions which voters must answer before receiving a mail-in ballot. But she added people can call her office to request a ballot now.
“The cost associated with this endeavor will be significantly less than any standard election.” Menser said.
Beshear says he recommended a mail-in primary in part to protect election workers. He explained they tend to be older, putting them at higher risk of the virus. Cloern says she’s heard a mix of comments from poll workers about that.
“Some of them are relieved that they don’t have to subject themselves to such viruses,” Cloern said. “Others are willing to work at the polls, provided we have PPE (personal protective equipment in place).”
But this week brought word that the Kentucky National Guard is willing to help with the primary.
“I’m hoping Hopkins County doesn’t have to call on the National Guard,” Cloern said. She believes that will be an option for counties that have trouble finding enough precinct workers to serve.
Cloern says her office will have a “soft opening” from the pandemic Monday, with visitors entering by appointment only. But Menser said Monday is already fully booked. The Clerk’s office can be reached at 270-821-7361.
The deadline to register for the postponed Kentucky primary is Tuesday, May 26. Cloern indicated the mobile unit might travel around the county with registration cards before then.
Tuesday, June 2 is the last day that independent and non-partisan candidates can file for local offices such as city council. Cloern revealed that incumbent Kenneth Mitchell and former candidate Cheryl Tosh already have filed for Dawson Springs City Council.
