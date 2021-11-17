Hopkins County Happy Feet has teamed up with Hopkins County Young Professionals to bring Operation Christmas Project to life for their second year of giving.
This local initiative was successful last year, despite COVID-19, and organizers are expecting this year to be even better. The fundraiser is aimed at middle school and high school teens, as they typically do not receive the same offerings and programs as the elementary school students in the area.
Operation Christmas Project, specifically targets Hopkins County teens who need Christmas assistance in the way of clothing and footwear. The project is seeking money to provide 120 students with a $100 gift card to a clothing store of their choice. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases this past fall, the fundraiser event that was scheduled had to be canceled, making this the only fundraiser planned for this year. The goal is to raise $12,000.
“Every dollar makes a difference, no amount is too small,” said Dr. April Devine, Hopkins County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel and Happy Feet Board Member. “People have such giving hearts, we have seen that people donate when there is a cause. We are very thankful that we are always supported by the community.”
Operation Christmas started last year, and due to COVID it became a drive-thru event. Students received stockings filled with Christmas goodies and presents, along with the gift card to the store of their choice.
Roughly $7,000 of the $12,000 goal was reached. This year will be a similar event with the recreation of the drive-thru. In addition to the stocking of goodies and gift card, there will be a school sweatshirt giveaway to each teen, and food trucks on location giving out food to the families.
“We are very methodical in what we target and what we are raising money for,” Laura Faulk, President of Hopkins County Young Professionals. “It is all for the good of the cause.”
The Hopkins County Happy Feet and Hopkins County Young Professional team started advertising for this wonderful project nearly two weeks ago through word of mouth and social media presence.
Anyone can sponsor a student, an individual, a family, a business — anyone. Once the sponsorship as been made a special sign will be sent to show their involvement and to promote the donation made in the project. Sponsors will also be added to the list on all social media pages.
For more information on how to sponsor a student, visit Facebook and search for the Hopkins County Happy Feet and/or the Hopkins County Young Professionals. All donations are needed by December 1.
