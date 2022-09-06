Last week, the city of Madisonville held a free event in honor of Overdose Awareness to inform community, raise awareness of available resources, and how to make better life choices with the help of those in the community, specifically Brightview Health.
“We had the Hopkins County Health Department Mobile Unit there with Narcan and Narcan training, COVID vaccines and other harm reduction information,” Community Outreach Manager for Brightview Health, Karen Tapp said.
Fast Pace Health set up primary care and behavioral health information tables along with the Hopkins County YMCA giving out free day passes and program information for all those in attendance.
“We also had UK Healthcare with KIRP and Target 4 Giving free HIV and Hepatis tests to receive a Walmart gift card. Uncle Mont’s BBQ was on site providing free lunches. We were even offering tours of the Brightview facility.”
September is National Recovery Awareness Month, and to celebrate, Brightview Health will be hosting Food Truck Fridays, every Friday during the month.
On-site food trucks include:
9/16: The Dole Whip Guys
9/23: B&B Like Mother Like Daughter
9/30: The Cupcake Ladies
The public is invited and encouraged to meet the Brightview Health team, tour the facility and enjoy some local treats.
For more information, and other upcoming events, be sure to follow Brightview Health on Facebook or visit their website, brightviewhealth.com.
